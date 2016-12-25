Texans' Alfred Blue: Season-high 73 yards in Week 16 win

Blue filled in for the injured Lamar Miller (ankle) and had 73 yards rushing on 21 carries, including a 24-yard touchdown run, in Houston's 12-10 win over Cincinnati on Saturday. He added four catches for 17 yards.

Houston's game plan was designed to rely on the ground attack behind Blue, who had season highs in yards and carries. However, he was stymied in the first half, as the Bengals weren't particularly worried about quarterback Tom Savage beating them. When Houston switched to a no-huddle offense to start the second half, Savage was more effective, and Blue was able to exceed his fantasy projections. With the win, Houston clinched the AFC South, and can afford to let Miller heal up for another week. Therefore, Blue could be the main back once again in Week 17 against the Titans.