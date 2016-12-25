Texans' Alfred Blue: Will start Saturday
Blue will start at running back Saturday against the Bengals.
Blue tallied just one carry in Week 15, but he will play a far more prominent role in Week 16 with Lamar Miller (ankle) unable to go. Blue will square off against a Cincinnati defense that allowed opposing running backs to find paydirt just twice over the last six games.
More News
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Season-high 73 yards in Week 16 win•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: One carry in Sunday's win•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Sees 16 carries in Sunday's win•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Returns to action in Week 13•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Officially active versus Packers•
-
Texans' Alfred Blue: Will play Sunday vs. Packers•