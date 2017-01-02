McKinney had just one tackle and played 22 of a possible 61 snaps in Houston's 24-17 loss to Tennessee in Week 17.

The Texans were very cautious in how their regulars were deployed as they wanted to be in the best possible health for this week's playoff game against Oakland. McKinney emerged as Houston's leading tackler this season, both overall (129 tackles) and solo (79), and his five sacks ranked third for the team that finished first in defense (301.3 yards per game).