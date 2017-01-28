Miller said Friday that his shoulder has been injury-free for a few weeks, the Houston Chronicle reports.

A converted quarterback, Miller contributed little as a wideout during his rookie season, hauling in 15 of 28 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. His season effectively ended after Week 13, though, when he sustained an AC joint sprain as the result of a hard fall on his right shoulder at Lambeau Field. Now healthy, he intends to focus his offseason efforts on continuing to learn the nuances of the position.