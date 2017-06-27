Texans' Braxton Miller: May stay in slot for 2017
Texans receivers coach John Perry believes Miller has enough quickness and speed to continue playing the slot, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "The thing that's really intriguing is that [Miller]'s generally a larger guy than most slot receivers," said Perry. "But he does have that quickness and speed to go along with that. That's something that's really valuable and gives him options to play on the outside and do those things, too. He's fighting to try to get on the field in a lot of different ways."
After running a 4.50 40-yard dash at 6-foot-1, 201 pounds, the former Ohio State quarterback seemed to profile as an outside receiver, though he also displayed excellent agility and quickness by posting top-three marks among wideouts in the three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle at the 2016 Combine. The Texans tried to take advantage of that quickness last season by using Miller from the slot in three-wide sets, but his lack of polish was on clear display as he caught only 15 of 28 targets for 99 yards and a score in 10 games. He served as the No. 3 receiver whenever he was healthy, missing two games in September with a hamstring injury and later sitting out the final four weeks with a shoulder sprain. Miller received a clean bill of health in January, giving him a full offseason to solidify his role as the slot receiver in three-wide formations. He doesn't seem to have much competition, if any, and it's possible he could eventually push Will Fuller for the No. 2 spot if last year's first-round pick can't bounce back from a rookie campaign which featured minimal production after Week 5.
