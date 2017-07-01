Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Expected to start
Scarlett is the leading candidate to replace John Simon as one of Houston's starting outside linebackers, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Scarlett had 13 tackles in seven games last season as a backup and was also a mainstay on special teams. The 23-year-old enters his second season with the Texans after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2015. With so many other weapons on Houston's defense, Scarlett may be sneaky productive while opponents scheme to defend guys like J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus.
More News
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Designated for return from IR•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Headed to IR•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Shines in preseason Week 3•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Taken off NFI list•
-
Texans' Brennan Scarlett: Placed on NFI list•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...
-
Industry 12-team PPR mock draft
We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you...
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....
-
Picking No. 11 in PPR leagues
Picking 11th should put you in perfect position to draft two receivers with your first two...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR leagues
After starting his team at No. 1 overall in PPR with Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley, Jamey Eisenberg...