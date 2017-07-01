Scarlett is the leading candidate to replace John Simon as one of Houston's starting outside linebackers, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Scarlett had 13 tackles in seven games last season as a backup and was also a mainstay on special teams. The 23-year-old enters his second season with the Texans after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2015. With so many other weapons on Houston's defense, Scarlett may be sneaky productive while opponents scheme to defend guys like J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus.