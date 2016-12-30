Texans' Brian Cushing: Questionable to play
Cushing (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Titans.
Cushing was limited in practice this week by an ankle injury. While the severity of the ailment hasn't been specified, Max Bullough figures to get the start if he's ultimately ruled out.
