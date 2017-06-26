Texans' Brian Cushing: Still recovering from shoulder surgery

Cushing (shoulder) is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, Alex Del Barrio of CBS Houston reports.

Cushing was given days off during OTAs as he's still working his way back from January shoulder surgery. Expect the Texans to continue to be cautious with their starting linebacker until the regular season rolls around.

