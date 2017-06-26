Texans' Brian Cushing: Still recovering from shoulder surgery
Cushing (shoulder) is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, Alex Del Barrio of CBS Houston reports.
Cushing was given days off during OTAs as he's still working his way back from January shoulder surgery. Expect the Texans to continue to be cautious with their starting linebacker until the regular season rolls around.
More News
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Held out of practice Tuesday•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Participates fully Thursday•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Inactive Week 17•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Breaking down third-year receivers
The receiver class of 2015 is led by Amari Cooper, but Jamey Eisenberg also looks at potential...
-
Ranking the Dolphins in Fantasy
The Dolphins are coming off a surprisingly good year, but there are still questions about the...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Giants in Fantasy
The Giants added Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the passing game and Heath Cummings wonders...