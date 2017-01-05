Osweiler and Houston head coach Bill O'Brien each downplayed a loud argument between the two during halftime of last week's loss to the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

O'Brien chalked it up to the intensity of the game while Osweiler prefers to keep the incident between himself and the coach. Each said they were focused on Saturday afternoon's playoff game against the Raiders. Osweiler acquitted himself well when filling in last week for Tom Savage, who has been ruled out for the wild-card round due to a concussion. Brandon Weeden, active for the just third time this season, will backup Osweiler on Saturday. We suspect O'Brien will have a long leash, no matter how many intense football conversations he has with Osweiler.