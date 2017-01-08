Osweiler completed 14 of 25 passes for 168 yards with a touchdown pass and no interceptions in the Texans' 27-14 win over the Raiders in Saturday's AFC wild-card round playoff game. As a result, he'll start next week's game in New England or Kansas City, according to Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle.

The game plan coming into the game was to lean on Lamar Miller, who had 31 of the team's 44 rushing attempts, but Osweiler was effective in spurts and scrambled for 15 yards, including a one-yard touchdown run. He got comfortable throwing to the tight ends early, then started connecting with wideout DeAndre Hopkins, and didn't turn the ball over. That was enough for head coach Bill O'Brien to return Osweiler to the starting job he'd lost in Week 14. He was ably assisted by the league's top-ranked defense (301.3 ypg), which forced three turnovers. This was a good complementary game for the Texans, who will need a similar recipe next weekend.