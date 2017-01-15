Osweiler completed 23 of 40 passes for 198 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions in Saturday's 34-16 divisional-round loss to the Patriots. He gained 18 yards on his one rush.

As was the case in virtually every game he started in a considerably disappointing first season in Houston, Osweiler underwhelmed Saturday, and his mistakes ultimately sealed the Texans' fate. The fifth-year pro threw his first pick in the third quarter in New England territory at the 46-yard line, at a point in which the Texans were still facing a manageable 24-13 deficit. His most crucial miscue was the second one, however, as it came early in the fourth quarter after Houston had managed to pull within 24-16. Osweiler's throw down the middle for DeAndre Hopkins was plucked out of the air and returned to the Texans' six-yard line by Logan Ruyan, setting up a game-clinching one-yard touchdown run by Dion Lewis. The error-laden performance was in a way a fitting conclusion to Osweiler's 2016 campaign, one in which his career highs in multiple categories belied the ineffectiveness he displayed over 15 games.