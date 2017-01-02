Osweiler completed 21 of 40 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown, and added a second touchdown on a 1-yard run in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Titans.

Osweiler came into the game near the beginning of the second quarter after starter Tom Savage was removed due to a concussion. He failed to lead the team to any points in the first half, but connected with tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz from four yards out early in the third quarter before adding his rushing score late in the fourth. While it's unclear who the Texans will start under center in next week's home playoff game, Osweiler hasn't done much to earn the opportunity with 15 passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 15 appearances.