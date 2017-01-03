Head coach Bill O'Brien named Osweiler the starting quarterback for Saturday's playoff matchup with the Raiders.

Tom Savage took over as the starting quarterback for the last two games of the season given Osweiler's lackluster play all year. However, Savage suffered a concussion in Week 17's loss to the Titans and has still not passed concussion protocol testing, prompting the team to move ahead with Osweiler under center for the playoffs. The 26-year-old did face the Raiders earlier in the season, completing 26-of-39 attempts for 243 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the loss. O'Brien said of the decision to start Osweiler, "He's been a pro. He's been studying like he's the starter. He hasn't changed at all. He's ready to go." Savage will be the No. 2 option on the depth chart, should he clear concussion protocol, otherwise Brandon Weeden will assume the role as the backup.