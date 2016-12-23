Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Full practice Thursday
Fiedorowicz (concussion) practiced fully for a second straight day Thursday.
After sitting out one game, it looks like Fiedorowicz is expected to play Week 16 against the Bengals on Saturday night. His return puts a dent in Ryan Griffin's value while giving the team's newly minted starting quarterback Tom Savage another target.
