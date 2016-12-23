Fiedorowicz (concussion) practiced fully for a second straight day Thursday.

After sitting out one game, it looks like Fiedorowicz is expected to play Week 16 against the Bengals on Saturday night. His return puts a dent in Ryan Griffin's value while giving the team's newly minted starting quarterback Tom Savage another target.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola