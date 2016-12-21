Texans' C.J. Fiedorowicz: Practices fully Wednesday
Fiedorowicz (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday.
Fiedorowicz's full practice participation Wednesday bodes well for his chances of returning to action Saturday night against the Bengals, but the tight end will need to gain full medical clearance, and avoid any setbacks in the meantime, for that outcome to be cemented.
