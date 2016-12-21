Fiedorowicz (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday.

Fiedorowicz's full practice participation Wednesday bodes well for his chances of returning to action Saturday night against the Bengals, but the tight end will need to gain full medical clearance, and avoid any setbacks in the meantime, for that outcome to be cemented.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola