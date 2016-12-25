Fiedorowicz caught four of seven targets for 42 yards in Houston's 12-10 win over Cincinnati in Week 16 on Saturday.

Fiedorowicz returned to action after missing one game due to a concussion and led the Texans in targets, so he wasn't truly impacted by the quarterback switch from Brock Osweiler to Tom Savage. He's certainly proved to be a reliable tight end target, but Fiedorowicz hasn't scored a touchdown in six games, as he's been hamstrung by inferior quarterback play regardless of who's been under center.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola