Fiedorowicz caught four of seven targets for 42 yards in Houston's 12-10 win over Cincinnati in Week 16 on Saturday.

Fiedorowicz returned to action after missing one game due to a concussion and led the Texans in targets, so he wasn't truly impacted by the quarterback switch from Brock Osweiler to Tom Savage. He's certainly proved to be a reliable tight end target, but Fiedorowicz hasn't scored a touchdown in six games, as he's been hamstrung by inferior quarterback play regardless of who's been under center.