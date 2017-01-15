Fiedorowicz caught three of five targets for 36 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown, in Houston's 34-16 loss to New England in their divisional-round playoff game Saturday.

Fiedorowicz capped off the finest of his three-year career with his fifth touchdown catch. Pigeon-holed as a blocking tight end the first two years of his NFL career, Fiedorowicz busted out with 89 targets, 54 receptions, 559 yards and four touchdowns over 15 regular-season games. His elevation as a target was borne out of necessity as quarterback Brock Osweiler's rapport with his wideouts was fleeting. Osweiler still has one guaranteed year left on his contract and is the presumed starter next year. If the timing problems with wideouts DeAndre Hopkins or Will Fuller persist, Fiedorowicz has now proven he can handle a larger role.