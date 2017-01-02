Fiedorowicz caught two of seven targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in Houston's 24-17 loss to Tennessee in Week 17.

The touchdown was the first in seven games for Fiedorowicz, who finished the 2016 regular season with a career-high four scores. His breakthrough year wasn't only limited to touchdowns -- he had career highs in targets (89), receptions (54) and yards (559). Labelled as a blocking tight end his first two seasons with the Texans, Fiedorowicz became a bigger part of the passing attack early in the season when quarterback Brock Osweiler failed to develop consistency outside the numbers to his wideouts. Obviously, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien would like to have seen better chemistry between his quarterback and wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, but he unearthed a viable receiving threat at the tight end position. If the Texans can figure out their downfield attack, Fiedorowicz will have more room to work in the short-to-medium level in 2017.