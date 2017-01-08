Fiedorowicz caught two of four targets for 35 yards in Houston's 27-14 win over Oakland in Saturday's AFC wild-card round playoff game.

As has been the case all season, Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler was comfortable targeting the tight ends and did so early in the game. Seven of his first 10 passing attempts were directed toward Fiedorowicz or Ryan Griffin (four targets, three catches). Once he got into a rhythm and gained some confidence, the quarterback started looking downfield more to DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. In the end, the Texans ended running the ball much more than throwing, something we expect them to try in next week's divisional round at New England or Kansas City.