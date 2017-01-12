Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Another limited practice Thursday
Hopkins (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.
We'll have to see how the Texans officially list Hopkins for Saturday's game against the Patriots, but per the Houston Chronicle, the wideout is downplaying his knee issue and is expected to play this weekend. With that in mind, when asked about his knee Thursday, Hopkins indicated that "it's excellent."
