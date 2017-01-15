Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Leads team in receiving in divisional-round loss

Hopkins snagged six of nine targets for 65 yards in Saturday's 34-16 divisional-round loss to the Patriots.

The fourth-year pro led the Texans in receptions, targets and yards on the night, turning in his second consecutive solid postseason performance. After enduring a disappointing statistical season that was heavily influenced by the struggles of Brock Osweiler behind center, Hopkins and his quarterback appeared to have improved rapport during Houston's two playoff games. The 24-year-old saw a combined 18 targets from Osweiler during the pair of postseason tilts, converting 11 of them into receptions, including one touchdown. The two will likely head into the offseason looking to put in some extra time, with the hopes of producing mutual bounce-back seasons in 2017.