Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Season-high 123 yards in Week 17

Hopkins caught seven of 11 targets for 123 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Titans.

Hopkins had six catches for 115 yards after Brock Osweiler took over under center for an injured Tom Savage early in the second quarter. His strong chemistry with Osweiler here was surprising considering Hopkins managed just 954 yards and four touchdowns this season after topping 1,200 in consecutive campaigns with different quarterbacks. Nuk's 78 catches show that he's still earning plenty of attention, and this season-high yardage total has him trending in the right direction heading into the playoffs.