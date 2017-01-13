Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Set to face Patriots on Saturday
Hopkins (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday night's playoff game against the Patriots.
Though listed as a limited practice participant this week, Hopkins' status for the game was never in much doubt. Hopkins, who has a combined 190 receiving yards over his last two outings, figures to be busy Saturday, especially in the event that the Texans end up in catch-up mode against a well-rested and heavily favored New England squad.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Another limited practice Thursday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited in practice•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Team-leading target Saturday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Season-high 123 yards in Week 17•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Three catches in Week 16 win•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Notches eight catches in Sunday's victory•