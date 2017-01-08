Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Team-leading target Saturday

Hopkins caught five of nine targets for 67 yards and a two-yard touchdown catch in Houston's 27-14 win over Oakland in the AFC wild-card round playoff game Saturday.

We got a glimpse of last season's Hopkins, who made an acrobatic 38-yard catch along the sideline to set up his score, which gave Houston a 20-7 halftime lead. He and quarterback Brock Osweiler had some connectivity problems early, but the quarterback hooked up with him often when Houston went to an up-tempo offense. Osweiler was good in spurts, but the competition gets much tougher next weekend on the road, where he's done his worst work.

