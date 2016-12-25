Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Three catches in Week 16 win
Hopkins caught three of six targets for 43 yards in Houston's 12-10 win over Cincinnati in Week 16 on Saturday.
A quarterback shift from Brock Osweiler to Tom Savage had little impact for Hopkins, who had fewer catches and yards than his season averages. While Savage didn't make any glaring miscues against the Bengals, Houston's quarterback play continues to be an issue for the wide receivers.
More News
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Notches eight catches in Sunday's victory•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Good to go this week•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at practice again Thursday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Quiet in Sunday's victory•
-
Texans' DeAndre Hopkins: Grabs touchdown Sunday•