Newton (knee) faces an "extremely long road" to recovery, the Houston Chronicle reports. "It was a tough injury," coach Bill O'Brien said. "I don't think anybody has any idea as far as his timetable, but I know this: We'll do a good job of taking care of him. We care about Derek. I think all of us at some point in time have been in touch with him and I know he's working hard to get back. I'm not sure where he is right now. You know more about the medical part of it than I do. I just know that it was a tough injury and I know he's working hard to get back."

Last October, Newton suffered a devasting setback that involved ruptured patellar tendons in both of his knees, an injury that ended the careers of players like WR Wendell Davis and QB Gary Baxter. Newton, however, likely has a better chance of resuming his career due to advances in medical science. He's under contract through 2019 and O'Brien's words appear to be confirmation that Newton's immediate future is secure with the Texans.