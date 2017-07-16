Foreman was taken into custody by the University of Texas police department on Sunday and charged with marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Brian Davis of the American-Statesman reports.

With the legal process just beginning, we won't speculate on a possible suspension, but there's a chance the Texans take action once all is said and done. A third-round pick out of Texas, Foreman is expected to compete for the No. 2 running back role behind starter Lamar Miller, although it remains to be seen how Sunday's events will affect his standing.