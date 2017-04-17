Watt (back) said his body feels "really good" as the Texans began their offseason workout program Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watt was limited to just three games last season after requiring two back operations in the span of six months, but the defensive behemoth has been cleared for all physical activities since the beginning of February, so rejoining his teammates for the Texans' offseason program came as expected Monday. According to Watt, he now has a better understanding of how to approach his rehab and training regime to avoid overexerting himself and believes increased caution in that regard will help him stay fresh ahead of this season. Considering his MVP pedigree, the Texans will be elated to have Watt back and focused on remaining healthy, using their offseason program to get him prepared for a full return to football activities.