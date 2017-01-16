Clowney finished the 2016 season with six sacks and 16 tackles for losses over 14 games.

Clowney's countable numbers -- sacks, tackles, interceptions -- don't really tell his story. He pressured quarterbacks, was a backfield presence, and forced offenses to allot more attention his way. Opponents will shudder next year when figuring out how to stop Clowney, J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus.

