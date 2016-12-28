Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Clowney (elbow) was held out of practice Wednesdsay, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Clowney has been dealing with an elbow injury for a few weeks now but it isn't thought to be serious. The Texans are locked into the No. 4 seed for the playoffs and may choose to rest or limit Clowney in Week 17 as a result, in which case Joel Heath and Ufomba Kamalu could see some extra snaps.
