Clowney (elbow) was held out of practice Wednesdsay, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Clowney has been dealing with an elbow injury for a few weeks now but it isn't thought to be serious. The Texans are locked into the No. 4 seed for the playoffs and may choose to rest or limit Clowney in Week 17 as a result, in which case Joel Heath and Ufomba Kamalu could see some extra snaps.

