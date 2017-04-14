Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Fifth-year option exercised
Clowney (knee) had his fifth-year contract option exercised by the Texans on Friday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The first overall pick in 2014, Clowney is now under contract with the Texans through the 2018 campaign. He's coming off minor arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in January, but if Clowney remains healthy, he could sign a long-term extension prior to next season. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old will now have the comfort of not yet entering a contract year. After moving from outside linebacker to defensive end last season, Clowney showed just why he was so highly regarded coming out of college, registering 52 tackles and six sacks in 14 games while being named to his first Pro Bowl.
