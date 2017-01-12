Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Full participant Thursday
Clowney (elbow/wrist) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Clowney has played through his injuries for weeks now and was likely limited in practice Wednesday just to get some rest prior to the team's divisional round matchup with New England on Saturday. He isn't expected to be held out or limited come gametime.
