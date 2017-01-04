Clowney (elbow/wrist) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session.

Clowney sat out Week 17 to avoid any setbacks to the elbow/wrist injuries that he'd been dealing with. It appears now that he's recovered from the issues and he should be expected to play without limitation in Saturday's wild-card game against Oakland.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola