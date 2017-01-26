Clowney (elbow/wrist) pulled from the Pro Bowl due to arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The surgery was said to be minor and was on Clowney's left knee, not the right one he had microfracture surgery on during his rookie season. Clowney should be back for the upcoming preseason and will look to improve on a solid 2016 campaign in which he recorded 52 combined tackles and six sacks.