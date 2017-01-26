Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Has minor arthroscopic knee surgery
Clowney (elbow/wrist) pulled from the Pro Bowl due to arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The surgery was said to be minor and was on Clowney's left knee, not the right one he had microfracture surgery on during his rookie season. Clowney should be back for the upcoming preseason and will look to improve on a solid 2016 campaign in which he recorded 52 combined tackles and six sacks.
More News
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Will not play in Pro Bowl•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Career-high six sacks in 2016•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Full participant Thursday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Loud one-tackle game•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Full participant Wednesday•