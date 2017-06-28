Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Healthy ahead of training camp
Clowney is healthy after dealing with a sore ankle in OTAs, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Clowney -- who has dealt with more than his fair share of health issues since arriving in the NFL -- underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in January before hurting his ankle in OTAs. Fortunately, it seems he's recovered on both fronts and should open training camp without any limitations.
More News
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Fifth-year option exercised•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Has minor arthroscopic knee surgery•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Will not play in Pro Bowl•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Career-high six sacks in 2016•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Full participant Thursday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Limited in practice Wednesday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....
-
Picking No. 11 in PPR leagues
Picking 11th should put you in perfect position to draft two receivers with your first two...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR leagues
After starting his team at No. 1 overall in PPR with Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR leagues
Picking at No. 2 will probably mean taking a running back in Round 1. It does not mean you...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR leagues
Unlike the obvious decision in a standard draft, the No. 3 pick is more interesting in the...