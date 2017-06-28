Clowney is healthy after dealing with a sore ankle in OTAs, John McClain of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Clowney -- who has dealt with more than his fair share of health issues since arriving in the NFL -- underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in January before hurting his ankle in OTAs. Fortunately, it seems he's recovered on both fronts and should open training camp without any limitations.

