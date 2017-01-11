Clowney (elbow/wrist) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Clowney played through his several aliments in Saturday's wild-card win over the Raiders, making several keys plays throughout the contest as he recorded one tackle, one interception and two passes deflected. Look for more updates to come throughout the practice week, with Joel Heath likely to see expanded reps should Clowney continue to be limited.

