Clowney had one tackle, one interception and two passes defensed in the Texans' 27-14 win over the Raiders in Saturday's AFC wild-card round playoff game.

While he had just one tackle, Clowney's athleticism was evident on several plays, including his first-quarter interception that set up the first of Houston's three touchdowns. The defense had a performance worthy of the league's top-ranked unit, holding the Raiders to 203 yards of offense and 2-for-16 on third-down conversions. Clowney and the rest of the unit will need to deliver a similar performance against better offenses next weekend in the divisional round against either New England or Kansas City, if the Texans hope to advance to the conference championship.