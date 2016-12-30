Clowney did not participate in practice Thursday due to elbow and wrist injuries.

Houston head coach Bill O'Brien said the team will be smart about how it deploys players in Week 17's game against the Titans, the outcome of which will not alter Houston's postseason seeding (fourth in AFC). It wouldn't be surprising to see Clowney play a less-than full allotment of snaps.

