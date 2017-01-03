Clowney (elbow/wrist) said that he feels "ready to go" for Saturday's playoff game against Oakland, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Clowney sat out Houston's Week 17 loss to the Titans but likely could've played if the team had anything to gain from the game. He's still considered questionable for the time being but it would be surprising if he was held out come Saturday.

