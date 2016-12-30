Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Ruled out Week 17
Clowney (elbow/wrist) was ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Titans.
With nothing to gain by winning Sunday's game, the Texans will restrain Clowney to the sidelines in order to maintain his health for the postseason.
