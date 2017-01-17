Clowney (elbow/wrist) will not play in the Pro Bowl, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It seems unlikely that the injuries are anything of serious concern, as Clowney has played through them the past few weeks during the Texans playoff run. However, he will pass up his first Pro Bowl in order to nurse the nagging aliments before offseason workouts begin. Bengals' Carlos Dunlap will head to Orlando in Clowney's absence.