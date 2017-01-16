Watt is ahead of schedule in his recovery from his September back surgery, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Watt was limited to just three games this season after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disk in September. That followed a July operation on his back, making his latest rehabilitation the second of its kind. The All-Pro defensive end has been running and lifting weights over the past couple months, but it remains unclear if he'll be able to participate in organized team activities this offseason. Nonetheless, Watt is considered to be ahead of schedule, which bodes well for him returning to full form ahead of the 2017 campaign.