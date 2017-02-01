Watt (back) said Wednesday that he's been fully cleared for football activities and expects to be ready for the start of OTAs, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Watt underwent season-ending back surgery in September, limiting to just three appearances before he was placed on IR. In his stead, former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney stepped up to earn a Pro Bowl nomination, and the return of Watt in 2017 could give the Texans one of the more fearsome pass-rushing combinations in the league. Assuming Watt makes it through offseason activities and training camp as expected, he'll still likely project as a top-flight IDP option along the defensive line.