Simon (chest) is a game-time decision for Saturday's tilt against the Raiders, Sarah Barshop of ESPN reports.

Simon missed five of the Texans last six games due to his chest injury, the lone game he played being Week 16. It's possible he could've given it a go in the regular season finale but the Texans rested him while they had nothing to play for. Akeem Dent will figure to see extra time once again if Simon is sidelined Saturday.