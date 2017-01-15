Texans' Jonathan Grimes: Six touches in Saturday's playoff loss
Grimes rushed two times for 11 yards and added 43 yards receiving on four catches in Houston's 34-16 loss to New England in Saturday's division-round playoff game.
Grimes' 54 yards from scrimmage were the third highest on the team behind Lamar Miller (89 yards) and DeAndre Hopkins (65). He played a total of 26 snaps over Houston's two playoff games, getting more run on offense than Alfred Blue. He's spent all or parts of the last five seasons with Houston, so he's a known commodity who understands the system. Whether that's enough for Houston to bring him back for 2017 is open to question. They have other in-house options who come cheaper -- 2016 fourth-round draft pick Tyler Ervin and exclusive-rights free agent Akeem Hunt.
