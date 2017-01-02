Grimes had eight carries for 16 yards and caught four passes for 33 yards in Houston's 24-17 loss to Tennessee in Week 17.

There was more work available for Grimes in the regular-season finale with Lamar Miller (ankle) inactive. Miller is expected to be back for Saturday's playoff game against the Raiders, so Grimes should go back to being the third back, his role for much of the season when healthy. Grimes missed six games this season and finished with just 199 combined yards from scrimmage, the fewest in his three full seasons in Houston. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but his pass-catching ability and experience on special teams should land him a job.