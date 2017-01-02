Mumphery caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Houston's 24-17 loss to Tennessee in Week 17.

While Mumphery played an increased role over the final several weeks of the regular season, overall he was used much less than he was during his rookie 2015 season. He was replaced as the team's main returner on special teams, and opened the year on the inactive list for five of the first eight games. It was only when Braxton Miller (shoulder) and Jaelen Strong (ankle) were placed on IR did Mumphery get some opportunities. He's signed for another two years and has knowledge of the offense, so Mumphery is expected to return in 2017, but he'll be fifth on the depth chart if Miller and Strong are healthy.