Texans' Kenny Hilliard: Signs futures contract with Texans
Hilliard signed a futures contract with the Texans on Monday, The Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilliard, who finished the season on the Texans' practice squad, is yet to see any game action since being taken in the seventh round out of LSU back in 2015. He'll likely contend for No. 3 duties behind Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue.
