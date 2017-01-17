Hilliard signed a futures contract with the Texans on Monday, The Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilliard, who finished the season on the Texans' practice squad, is yet to see any game action since being taken in the seventh round out of LSU back in 2015. He'll likely contend for No. 3 duties behind Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola