Johnson (foot) is expected to make a full recovery in time for Houston's offseason program, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson was placed on injured reserve back in October due to a broken foot and he only recently had surgery. It was originally thought that his foot would be able to heal on it's own but after a few months it was decided surgery would speed the healing process along. Though it will take him longer to return than initially though, Johnson shouldn't miss any offseason programs come April.