Texans' Lamar Miller: Expects to play Saturday
Miller (ankle) is "feeling better" and expected to suit up for Saturday's wild-card game against the Raiders, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Miller landed on Texans injury reports throughout the second half of the season due to ankle concerns, which eventually forced DNPs for the last two contests. His progression to running implies steady recovery to date, but his activity level in Wednesday's practice will provide the best indication that a return is nigh.
